LOCALS IN NORTH Tipperary are set to demonstrate in their town in protest against the transfer of a number of people who sought international protection by the Department of Integration.

Roughly 30 people across seven families in Borrisokane, who were granted permission to remain after coming to Ireland in 2019, have received letters from the Department of Integration to move out of their accommodation, in order to make way for new arrivals.

People in Borrisokane will hold a protest tomorrow seeking for the families to remain at the Riverside Centre.

If the residents are unsuccessful in finding alternative accommodation for a home, the department has offered an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre in Birr, Co Offaly, some 20 kilometres away.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly has criticised the department, saying that it would be a “scandal” if the families are “evicted” on Thursday.

“That cannot be allowed happen,” he said, adding that they have “fully integrated into Borrisokane” and are happily settled in the community.

The former Labour leader said an agreement struck in 2019 by the department and a committee formed by locals, allowing the families to receive the housing assistance payment (HAP) and to remain in Borrisokane, should be honoured.

“It is also ridiculous that the Government are proposing to move the residents from Borrisokane to another centre in Birr? What’s the point?”

Kelly said he has spoken to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and many of his department’s officials over the last number of months but claimed “they are not listening” to the community’s pleas.

A solution can be found to this situation which is unique in Ireland where locals are fighting to help IPAs remain in their town. If Minister O’Gorman and his Government fully believe in the word ‘integration’ they will work with all concerned parties to find that solution.

Kelly added:

“I will be fully supporting the Borrisokane Liasion Committee in their fight to help these residents; who are their neighbours and friends.

“They should be allowed stay in the apartments using HAP and the Minister and his Government should be able to negotiate this with the accommodation providers.”

Department response

In a statement to The Journal, the department said it accepted the situation is challenging for both residents of the Riverside Accommodation Centre and the local community in Borrisokane.

“However, we are responding to an emergency situation, and there is an urgent need to provide accommodation for families with children fleeing conflict situations around the world and applying for International Protection here in Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

It cited how, when Riverside Accommodation centre opened at the end of 2019, there were 7,683 people accommodated in IPAS accommodation.

In contrast, five years later it’s sheltering “over 31,000 people”, with more than 2,000 single men awaiting an offer of IPAS accommodation.

“These residents, like anyone who has been granted Leave to Remain in Ireland following an application for International Protection, are no longer entitled to IPAS-provided accommodation,” the department explained.

“However, IPAS continues to accommodate those with status, until such time that they progress into the community, including these residents who have been offered a transfer to emergency accommodation.”

It said the residents who are set to be transferred were notified in writing in February and March, and advised again in June during a meeting with officials.

“The Department tries, when people with status are moving accommodation, to find emergency accommodation in the same county where possible. In this instance, the residents at this site have been offered accommodation which is 20 minutess drive from Borrisokane,” the department said.