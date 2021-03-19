#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fermanagh man jailed for assault of two senior Quinn Industrial Holdings executives

James Bernard McGovern, 24, appeared at Cavan Circuit Court on Friday.

By Press Association Friday 19 Mar 2021, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 6,860 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386148
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FERMANAGH MAN has been jailed for three years and three months for assaulting two senior businessmen two years ago.

Medal-winning boxer James Bernard McGovern, 24, appeared at Cavan Circuit Court on Friday.

McGovern pleaded guilty to attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly causing them harm at the Apple Green Service Station in Co Cavan on February 1, 2019.

Mr Lunney is the chief operating officer and Mr O’Reilly is the chief financial officer at Mannock, formerly Quinn Industrial Holdings. The firm was once owned by businessman Sean Quinn.

McGovern, who lives in Co Fermanagh, spent some six months in custody until he was released in December last year following a bail application to the High Court.

Judge John Aylmer told the court that the accused was motivated by a desire to “avenge a grievance arising in relation to the victims’ performance of their duties as managers” in a business.

