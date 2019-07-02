Man charged in connection with murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Two men were arrested over the hit-and-run incident yesterday. One has now been charged and the other, an 18-year-old, has been released without charge.

It’s understood the 29-year-old is facing a murder charge.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Sheehy’s body was discovered at around 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south side of the city. He had suffered fatal injuries following a hit-and-run, gardaí said.

It is understood that a short time prior to his death, Sheehy (20) had left a house party where he had gone while celebrating Limerick’s Munster Hurling Final victory over Tipperary on Sunday evening.