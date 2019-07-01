This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boy A and Boy B parents may be interviewed ahead of sentencing

Boy A and Boy B were last month convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 1 Jul 2019, 3:54 PM
22 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4705267
Murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.
Murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS assessing the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel may interview the boys’ parents, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The boys, referred to as Boy A and Boy B because they are minors, were convicted of Ana’s murder last month following a trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Ana’s body was found in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 17 May, 2018. She had been murdered three days earlier.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

Following conviction Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered probation reports and psychiatric reports by child forensic psychiatrists for both boys.

Brendan Grehan SC on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions today told Justice McDermott that Professor Harry Kennedy of the National Forensic Mental Health Service had written to the court with three suggestions that would help in complying with the court orders.

Professor Kennedy suggested joint assessments for each boy by consultant child psychiatrists and consultant forensic psychiatrists. He also suggested assessments to be carried out by clinical psychologists with appropriate expertise.

Thirdly, he said it would be “helpful” if the clinicians involved could interview the boys’ parents and have access to relevant prior reports and any reports or assessments carried out since their detention began.

Patrick Gageby SC on behalf of Boy A said it is not clear whether the Central Mental Hospital or the Health Service Executive have a consultant forensic psychiatrist specialising in child and adolescent matters on their books.

He said he is aware of such a specialist in the UK and would be happy to put his name forward to Professor Kennedy. Damien Colgan SC, representing Boy B, said his client has “no difficulty with what is suggested”.

Justice McDermott said he accepts the recommendations made by Professor Kennedy, “because he is the expert”.

Justice McDermott also asked for a report outlining what educational facilities are available to the boys while they are detained.

Both Boy A and Boy B are due to be sentenced later this month. 

Eoin Reynolds

