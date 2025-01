A YOUTH HAS been accused of using a hammer and a hatchet during a group attack on a woman held in a Dublin flat last year.

The 17-year-old boy faces allegations of false imprisonment and assault causing harm to the complainant, 37, at Henrietta House, Dublin 7, on 26 September.

He is also accused of producing a metal pole, hammer and hatchet during the alleged attack but cannot be identified because he is a minor.

The boy, who is on bail, appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court today to face a preliminary hearing and an adjudication on his trial venue.

A decision must be made whether the case will stay in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences. He has yet to enter a plea.

Defence counsel Doireann McDonagh said that on Monday afternoon, disclosure of evidence was received, and it came in 200 pages and included text message reports.

Further time was needed for her client to consult with his legal team.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Under Section 75 of the Children Act, the juvenile court can consider accepting jurisdiction in several types of severe cases by considering the accused’s age and maturity level.

This procedure involves hearing a summary of the prosecution evidence followed by submissions by the defence, after which the judge makes a ruling on the issue.

Seven men aged between 20 and 54 are also before the courts on related charges.