A THEN 12-year-old boy started and “fanned” the flames of a fire causing €32,000 worth of damage to a children’s playground in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at Weaver Park, off Cork Street, in the south inner city on October 9, 2022.

No injuries were reported, but the playground was wrecked.

The schoolboy, now aged 15, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today. He was accused of criminal damage to the playground structure.

Defence counsel Doireann McDonagh told Judge Brendan Toale that the teenager was pleading guilty. The court heard that on that afternoon, the boy and another male got scrap and materials from a building site.

They brought them to the playground where the boy set and fanned a fire, which caused significant damage.

Part of the playground structure had to be removed at a cost of €32,000.

The teen, accompanied to court by his mother, had no prior convictions.

McDonagh asked the judge to note his young age at the time, educational reports, and a letter of apology written by the boy, which was handed into court.

Judge Toale referred him to the Probation Service to draft a pre-sentence probation report.

The case will resume in April.

Earlier, Garda Christine Kelly said the boy made no reply when charged.

The DPP recommended the case remain in the Children’s Court rather than proceeding to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The court has heard that the teen had not been in trouble since the alleged incident

Under his bail conditions, he has been warned to stay away from the area of the incident, remain contactable 24/7, and have no contact with another male and not be in possession of a lighter or matches.

Legal aid was granted to the boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor.

His alleged accomplice is still before the court awaiting his hearing.