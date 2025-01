TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Tiarnán Trainor, a thirteen-year-old boy who died yesterday following a collision involving a quad bike in Co Armagh.

Police in Northern Ireland said they received a report of a boy being injured on Thursday in a collision on the Low Road in Killeavy, near Newry. Tiarnán was taken to hospital in Belfast, where he later died.

In a statement released by his school, St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook, Co Armagh, it said that the school community is “heartbroken” by the news and extended its “heartfelt sympathies” to Tiarnán’s family and friends.

“Tiarnán was a much loved and popular Year 10 pupil who was recently elected by his peers to serve on the Student Council,” the school said.

Advertisement

“Tiarnán had an infectious personality and was well known throughout the school as a lorry fanatic.”

Tiarnán’s local GAA club, Killeavy GAA, said it was “heartbroken” by his death. Tiarnán was an U14 player for the club.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his devoted parents Conor and Majella and to his loving grandparents and extended the Trainor and Campbell families. Our thoughts are with you all,” it said, adding that Tiarnán will “be so fondly remembered by us all here”.

Funeral arrangements are to follow.

The PSNI are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference CW 785– 02/01/25.