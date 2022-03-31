Boy (11) rescued from four-metre-deep manhole at NI petrol station

FIRE CREWS IN Northern Ireland were called to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole at a petrol station last night.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four-metre-deep hole some 64 kilometres west of Belfast.

The boy was conscious but had suffered minor injuries to his back. He was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks, the BBC reported.

