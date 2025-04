WAVES OF NOSTALGIA have swept over boyband fans in recent times, with the reunion of groups like 5ive and JLS, and release of the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary in February.

Many would say that the resurgence of these classic bands is exactly what the world needs. So let’s take a trip down memory lane to a time when these groups dominated the music charts.

Advertisement

Were you an Directioner or did you swoon over Take That in the 90s? No matter which era of boyband fandom you’ve experienced, it’s time to test your knowledge.

Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily of Westlife are all from which Irish county? Alamy Stock Image Mayo Sligo

Leitrim Galway Who has McFly teamed up with for their upcoming tour? Alamy Stock Image The Wanted East 17

Busted Jedward Which former boyband member was recently depicted in a biopic as a CGI monkey? Alamy Stock Image Brian McFadden Zayn Malik

Justin Timberlake Robbie Williams I Want It That Way and As Long as You Love Me are the most streamed songs by which 90s boyband? Alamy Stock Image Backstreet Boys *NSYNC

Boyz II Men Take That What is the name of One Direction's third album? Alamy Stock Image Up All Night Midnight Memories

Take Me Home Made in the AM Jack the Lad... what does the S in JLS stand for? Alamy Stock Image Sing Song

Swing Sweet What song did Niall Horan cover for his X Factor audition? Alamy Stock Image I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas So Sick by Ne-Yo

Baby by Justin Bieber Halo by Beyoncé What was Boyzone's first Irish number one single? Alamy Stock Image No Matter What Picture of You

Love Me For A Reason Love You Anyway What was the name of Keith Duffy's character on Coronation Street? Alamy Stock Image Shane Murphy Ciaran McCarthy

Max Branning David Platt Which of the following is NOT the name of a Jonas Brother? Alamy Stock Image Joe Kevin

Noah Nick Answer all the questions to see your result! Shuttershock You scored out of ! You're with the band! You had One Shot and you sure made it count. If there was a degree in boybands - you'd get a 1:1. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! You know your stuff You're nearly there you just missed out on a few Little Things. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! A casual fan Not quite a Star Girl but you did quite well. Share your result: Share Shuttershock You scored out of ! You've skipped a few songs You did your best but you're not quite Flying Without Wings. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Really? Bye Bye Bye... Share your result: Share