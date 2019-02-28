This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man who supplied girlfriend with drugs at English music festival found guilty of her manslaughter

The court heard how Ceo Broughton failed to take urgent action at the time.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 11:03 PM
1 hour ago 6,574 Views No Comments
Ceon Broughton arrives at Winchester Crown Court.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images
Ceon Broughton arrives at Winchester Crown Court.
Ceon Broughton arrives at Winchester Crown Court.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

A MAN WHO supplied his girlfriend with drugs at a festival in England has been convicted of her manslaughter by gross negligence. 

Musician Ceo Broughton (29) did not seek medical help for six hours for his girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie (25) after she suffered a dangerous reaction to the drug 2CP at the Bestival music festival in Dorset on 10 September 2017.

The court heard how Broughton – who was serving a 24-week suspended sentence at the time of the incident – failed to take urgent action at the time. 

Medical experts said if he had taken action it would almost certainly have saved Fletcher-Michie’s life.

The pair were only 400 metres away from the onsite hospital. 

During the trial, the jury were shown footage that Broughton himself had taken over the course of the six hours which showed Fletcher-Michie in a highly distressed state. 

The jury also heard how he reportedly ignored desperate requests from her family to seek help and referred to her as a “drama queen” as she was suffering from the effects of the drug.

Fletcher-Michie was the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie.

Winchester Crown Court also saw texts which showed Broughton attempted to cover his tracks. 

“If the fam asks, say a ra don (sic) gave us 2C-P,” he texted to a friend. 

When the friend told him to seek medical help for Fletcher-Michie, he replied:

I can’t get bagged.

“This case represents every parent’s worst nightmare. When Louella’s parents became aware their daughter was not well they did everything they could to help her, immediately making the trip from their home in London to the Festival in Dorset,” Simon Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service said following the conviction. 

“Tragically, when they arrived at the site, Louella, their much loved daughter, had already died. The next day Louella should have been celebrating her 25th birthday.

 He failed to take reasonable care of Louella and the jury’s verdict today reflects that this failing was a substantial contribution to Louella’s death. 

Broughton is due to be sentenced tomorrow.   

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

