Post-Brexit trade talks to continue after 'constructive' phone call between von der Leyen and Johnson

The legal date for the UK to leave the Customs Union and Single Market is 31 December.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 11:55 AM
POST-BREXIT TRADE talks will continue as the European Commission President said it is “responsible at this point in time to go the extra mile”. 

In a joint statement, Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to continue negotiations. 

Earlier this week, they set today as the deadline for reaching a decision on the future of trade negotiations.  

“I had a constructive and useful phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” von der Leyen said this afternoon. 

She said they discussed the “major unsolved topics” hindering an agreement. These include fishing rights and the so-called level playing field ‘ratchet’ that would tie the UK to future EU standards.

“Our negotiation teams have been working day and night over the recent days,” she said.

She added that despite missing deadlines “over and over”, both leaders believe it is “responsible at this point in time to go the extra mile”. 

The negotiations will continue in Brussels and von der Leyen said they will determine “whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said this statement is a “good signal”. 

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward – even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he said on Twitter. 

Earlier today, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would be an “appalling failure of statecraft” if a trade deal is not reached. 

 On 31 January this year the UK officially left the European Union, resulting in its MEPs leaving the European Parliament and the UK no longer having an EU Commissioner.

Between that date and 31 December, known as the “transition period”, it remains part of the Single Market and Customs Union.

Trade talks have been ongoing during that time in London or Brussels. Over 95% of the issues have been agreed upon and drafted into a legal text.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

