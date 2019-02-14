There's another few Brexit votes in the House of Commons today

THE HOUSE OF Commons is due to vote again on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal this evening, as the embattled Prime Minister tries to secure changes to the backstop to get her deal approved.

On Tuesday, May announced to the House of Commons that she had suggested three options to the EU on how to get the changes to the backstop needed to secure MPs’ approval (those are an alternative backstop, a time limit to the backstop, or a unilateral exit from the backstop).

With no update to the current Withdrawal Agreement on offer, she announced that if this remained the case by 26 February, another statement would be given to the House and a another motion would be tabled on 27 February.

MPs will vote on more amendments to a motion this evening from 5pm.

The similar debate on 29 January was on a motion which asked lawmakers to agree that they had considered May’s latest statement on the Brexit negotiations.

Seven proposed amendments to this were made, and two were passed: the Brady amendment, which said that the backstop should be replaced with unspecified “alternative arrangements” (passed by 317 votes to 301); and the Spelman amendment, which rejected a no-deal Brexit (passed by 318 votes to 310).

It’s been argued is an impossible assurance to give without a House majority for a deal.

What’s being voted on today?

The motion being put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May is as follows:

That this House welcomes the Prime Minister’s statement of 12 February 2019; reiterates its support for the approach to leaving the EU expressed by this House on 29 January 2019 and notes that discussions between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop are ongoing.

This causes a problem for some hardline Brexiteers: it means that they must vote for both the Brady and Spelman amendments, or vote for neither.

Many in the ERG, or a group of hardline Brexiteers, aren’t in favour of the Spelman amendment, as they see a no-deal Brexit as a viable and realistic option. It’s unclear how the group, which includes Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson, intend to vote today.

There are also other amendments to the motion today (so, amendments to the already-amended motion).

Among the things that the amendments are: