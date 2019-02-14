This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
There's another few Brexit votes in the House of Commons today

Votes on amendments to Theresa May’s deal will be held today and possibly on 27 February, too.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 10:35 AM
41 minutes ago 1,613 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4492962
Prime Minister Theresa May listening to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Theresa May listening to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Prime Minister Theresa May listening to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE HOUSE OF Commons is due to vote again on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal this evening, as the embattled Prime Minister tries to secure changes to the backstop to get her deal approved.

On Tuesday, May announced to the House of Commons that she had suggested three options to the EU on how to get the changes to the backstop needed to secure MPs’ approval (those are an alternative backstop, a time limit to the backstop, or a unilateral exit from the backstop).

With no update to the current Withdrawal Agreement on offer, she announced that if this remained the case by 26 February, another statement would be given to the House and a another motion would be tabled on 27 February.

MPs will vote on more amendments to a motion this evening from 5pm.

The similar debate on 29 January was on a motion which asked lawmakers to agree that they had considered May’s latest statement on the Brexit negotiations.

Seven proposed amendments to this were made, and two were passed: the Brady amendment, which said that the backstop should be replaced with unspecified “alternative arrangements” (passed by 317 votes to 301); and the Spelman amendment, which rejected a no-deal Brexit (passed by 318 votes to 310).

It’s been argued is an impossible assurance to give without a House majority for a deal.

What’s being voted on today?

The motion being put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May is as follows:

That this House welcomes the Prime Minister’s statement of 12 February 2019; reiterates its support for the approach to leaving the EU expressed by this House on 29 January 2019 and notes that discussions between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop are ongoing.

This causes a problem for some hardline Brexiteers: it means that they must vote for both the Brady and Spelman amendments, or vote for neither.

Many in the ERG, or a group of hardline Brexiteers, aren’t in favour of the Spelman amendment, as they see a no-deal Brexit as a viable and realistic option. It’s unclear how the group, which includes Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson, intend to vote today.

There are also other amendments to the motion today (so, amendments to the already-amended motion).

Among the things that the amendments are:

  • Ken Clarke’s amendment (c) which calls for “a ballot on all [Brexit] options commanding support in the House, conducted under a method in which Members may rank their preferences”;
  • the Scottish National Party’s amendment (d) which calls for Article 50 to be revoked; and 
  • Conservative Anna Soubry and Labour’s Chuka Umunna’s amendment (e), which “instructs the Government within seven days to publish in full the most recent official briefing document, relating to business and trade, on the implications of a no-deal Brexit presented to Cabinet”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

