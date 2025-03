IARNRÓD ÉIREANN IS planning new “bridge strike cameras” in a bid to tackle delays to services caused by vehicles colliding with railway bridges.



There were 80 such incidents nationwide last year.

In a market consultation document published last week, the rail company said the new systems will be focused initially on the Dublin suburban rail network.

It has identified 17 bridges where strikes are a “frequent occurence”.

After a reported strike, it will use the new cameras to help it assess bridges – the approach, underside and tracks – to determine the severity of the incident.

This will help it make “informed judgement calls” on the actions needed to recommence train services as quickly as possible, reducing delays.

Procurement for the new system has not yet begun. Iarnród Éireann indicated in its market consultation document that it hopes the new system will be powered by battery or solar power and require minimal construction works to install.

Official statistics on bridge strikes in recent years. Iarnród Éireann Iarnród Éireann

Dublin city Green Party councillor Feljin Jose said the proposed cameras could reduce delays after minor strikes – but added that drivers need to take more care not to hit railway bridges.

He added that more should be done to prevent bridge strikes in the first place.

Irish Rail told The Journal there were 80 bridge strikes last year.

This was down from 95 in 2023, but still up significantly on figures before the pandemic, with 69 incidents recorded in 2019.

In its 2023 annual report, the rail company said that the number of serious or potentially serious incidents had decreased, with “a number of technological solutions implemented in high risk areas”. These included advanced warning lights.