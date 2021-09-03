Appeal for information to help locate 17-year-old girl missing from Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from Co Cork.

Bridget O’Reilly has been missing from Glanmire since Wednesday, 1 September.

She is described as being approximately 5’6″ in height, of slim build with long blond hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.