Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Britain's ambassador to the US resigns following Trump row

Leaked documents recently revealed Sir Kim Darroch had described the US president as “inept” and “dysfunctional”.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 7,795 Views 37 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

BRITAIN’S AMBASSADOR TO the US Sir Kim Darroch has resigned following criticism from President Donald Trump, who earlier this week said he would “no longer deal with him”.

In a letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Darroch said there had been a “great deal of speculation” about his position since the recent leak of memos from his embassy.

The documents revealed Darroch had described the US President as “inept” and “dysfunctional”. This prompted a backlash from Trump who said he would “no longer deal with the ambassador”.

“I do not know the ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US,” he said on Monday.

In his letter today Darroch said the current situation is “making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like”.

His position is not due to end until the end of this year, but he said he believes the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.

“I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.”

