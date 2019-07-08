This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump says that Theresa May has made 'a mess' of Brexit

Trump said that “we will no longer deal with” the British ambassador to the US Kim Darroch.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:59 PM
G20 summit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said that British Prime Minister Theresa May and her representatives have made “a mess” of Brexit.

The two world leaders had attended the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan last month, and Trump had been on a State visit to the UK previous to that, after which he visited his golf club in Doonbeg, Co Clare. 

Tweeting this evening, the US President said:

I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. 

“I do not know the ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him.”

The UK ambassador to the US is Sir Nigel Kim Darroch.

“The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

