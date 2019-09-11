This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British government warns of Channel delays and electricity price hikes in no-deal planning document

The six-page document lays out no-deal Brexit preparations from the British government.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 8:21 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has published Operation Yellowhammer papers which lay out no-deal Brexit preparations and the impact of Britain leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement. 

The six-page document includes warnings of delays lasting three months at Channel crossings, significant electricity price hikes and impacts on medicine and food supplies.

Channel crossings could last up to three months before improving, the document notes, while lorries could face maximum delays of up to two-and-a-half days.

In addition, there could be immigration delays at the Channel Tunnel, ferry crossings and airports.

The document also warns of “significant” electricity price rises while medicine supplies will be “particularly vulnerable to severe extended delays”. Supplies of some fresh food will also likely decrease.

Meanwhile, some people have queried why Section 15 of the document has been redacted. 

Capture Source: Gov.Uk

On Monday evening, British MPs backed a motion requiring the release of no-deal planning documents and documents relating to the suspension of parliament. 

The motion, put forward by Dominic Grieve who lost the Conservative Party whip last week, requires the release of all internal communications, including with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial adviser Dominic Cummings. 

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said in the Commons prior to the vote that he has already said that the government intends to plan a version of its Operation Yellowhammer report on no-deal planning.

But it is neither an impact assessment or a worst-case scenario, Gove added. 

The government has, however, refused to release internal communications between Johnson’s top advisers over Operation Yellowhammer and parliament’s suspension. 

In a letter, Gove addressed Grieve and said that the request would breach the rights of those named in the communications.

“This is an unprecedented, inappropriate, and disproportionate use of [the Humble Address] procedure. To name individuals without any regard for their rights or the consequences of doing so goes far beyond any reasonable right of Parliament under this procedure,” Gove wrote. 

On Monday, parliament was suspended after Johnson failed to gain support for a motion calling for a general election. 

MPs are due back in parliament on 14 October for what’s known as the Queen’s Speech, which officially opens the House of Commons once again.

This morning, however, Scotland’s highest civil court rules that Johnson’s prorogation – suspension – of parliament was unlawful

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

