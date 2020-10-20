Man appears in court charged with running six brothels in Dublin

A 44-YEAR-OLD Egyptian man has been charged with running six brothels in Dublin.

Unemployed father-of-three, Hani Ali Showky, with an address at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, was arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Dublin District Court heard.

Showky, who came to Ireland as an asylum seeker, allegedly used false letters from a bank, Revenue, and a tech firm, as supporting documents to take out leases on various properties for the purposes of “habitual prostitution”.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail with conditions and a requirement for a €6,000 independent surety to be approved.

The court heard it was alleged he ran six brothels across the city: in Smithfield, Rathmines, at two properties in Santry, and at another two locations in Northwood.

Detective Garda David Kenny told Judge Smyth the accused made no reply to the charges.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Kenny told the court Showky was accused of six offences for brothel keeping under the Sexual Offences Act.

He also faced another eight charges under the Theft and Fraud Act for using false documentation.

It was alleged he ran a number of the brothels simultaneously. Detective Garda Kenny told the contested bail hearing that the accused was using the properties for the purposes of habitual prostitution by a number of sex workers at any given time.

False documents included letters from Ulster Bank, Dell software and a tax certificate, the court heard.

The offences, on conviction, can carry five to 10 year sentences.

Detective Garda Kenny told the court Showky was a flight risk and his status in this jurisdiction was unknown. He had no economic ties to this country, the Detective Garda also said.

He had UK and Portuguese driving licences which could be used to facilitate foreign travel.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Brian Keenan told Judge Smyth said his client has lived in Ireland for 10 years. He had a partner and a child here.

Showky had two children in the UK from a previous relationship.

Keenan said his client has temporary residency in Ireland under the EU Treaty Rights.

The solicitor argued his client had significant connections in this State and Garda concerns could be addressed with stringent bail conditions.

Judge Smyth set bail in his own bail of €100 but a €6,000 independent surety needs to be approved before he can be released.

Once bail is taken up he must surrender travel documentation, provide gardai with a contact number and sign on daily at Dun Laoghaire Garda station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He must reside at his current address or notify gardaí of any change.

Judge Smyth held him in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. Legal aid was granted to Showky who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

