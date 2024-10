BUDGET 2025 HAS officially been announced, with a range of one-off payments and some changes to taxes charged on income.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers announced a number of changes to tax this afternoon, including an increase to the entrance to the higher rate of tax for PAYE workers (from €42,000 to €44,0000).

The measures will affect people differently depending on their income. You can find out what exactly they mean for you with The Journal’s Budget Calculator.

For a person earning an annual income of €60,000, here’s a breakdown of how your tax will change.

We’re also breaking down what it means for people earning €20,000, €40,000 and €100,000 as well as our full Budget coverage on government spending, social welfare, and other changes.

Advertisement

PAYE

The changes to PAYE will only affect people earning over €42,000, as the threshold has been raised to €44,000.

Personal tax credits and employee tax credits are increasing by €125 each.

That means savings on PAYE for a single person earning €60,000 will amount to €400 from the PAYE changes and €250 from changes to credits.

USC

Changes to USC have also been announced with the 4% rate cut to 3% on incomes between €25,000 and €70,000.

So for a person earning €60,000 there will be a saving of €359.

Total

The tax savings for people on €60,000 will be €1,009.