THE BUDGET’S SOCIAL welfare package will focus on vulnerable groups, including carers, those with a disability, working families and pensioners, according to Minister Heather Humphreys.

The social protection minister said she is also planning to extend the hot school meals programme to all primary school children.

She told reporters she wants to accelerate the rollout, stating she is working with schools that have expressed interest.

“I’m very aware that when you go to the supermarket, the cost of doing the weekly shop is considerably higher than it was some time ago. And so these are all things that I will take into consideration,” she said.

The minister said the social protection budget will be largest in history, at €1.2 billion.

Humphreys would not be drawn on pension payment hikes, only stating that in the last two budgets the pension increased by €12 each year. She intends for the social welfare package to be progressive, she said.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers said cost-of-living package will be considered as part of this year’s budget, but added that a decision would be made closer to the time of budget day.

“I think an intervention of the scale we’ve seen in previous years wouldn’t be appropriate for budget 2025. We have the flash inflation rate of 1.5% in June. We acknowledge as well though, that many people still need support. And that’s why in addition to the social protection package… there may be requirements for additional supports for for families as part of budget 2025. And but I don’t think it’ll be to the scale of previous years,” said Chambers.

Asked about possible changes to inheritance tax, something Fine Gael backbenchers have been advocating for, Chambers acknowledged that for many people, “it’s an imposition on them”.

However, he would not speculate on what the calibration of the tax package will be.

“We have significant work to do on that and making sure we prioritise different measures as part of budget 2025. I’m not going to speculate on what that will be or what measures will or won’t be included,” he said.