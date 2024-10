STUDENT FEES WILL be cut by €1,000 in the Budget, bringing the charge to a maximum of €2,000.

It’s understood the total package for third-level is €100m, with plans also to increase the supply of student beds.

The government’s Budget 2025 plans for student costs will also see a once-off reduction of apprentice contribution of €1,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, supports for post-graduate students’ fee contributions increase from €4,000 to €5,000.

Budget 2025 for students:



👉🏼Undergrads set to see a €1000 reduction on the student contribution fee this year bringing fees to €2,000.

👉🏼Once off reduction of apprentice contribution of €1,000.

👉🏼Post Grad supports will see fee contribution ⬆️ from €4,000 to €5,000. — Jane Matthews (@janeematthews) October 1, 2024

It’s understood that €6m has been earmarked to deliver more than 1,200 beds and that planning permissions for this will be activated “within months” to boost student accommodation.

Budget proceedings kick off in the Dáil at 1pm. The Journal will be bringing you all the latest on Budget 2025 throughout the day.

With reporting by Jane Matthews