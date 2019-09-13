Arrest: Garda dog locates man in his 20s as gardaí probe Cork city burglaries

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to a number of burglaries that occurred in Cork City yesterday.

The incidents happened at around 3pm in the Rochestown area.

Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in process. The suspect vehicle then rammed a Garda patrol car and left the scene.

No garda member was injured at the time of the collision.

The suspect vehicle was abandoned at Mahon Golf Club.

A number of garda members, assisted by the garda dog unit and air support unit, then commenced an extensive search.

During the course of the search a number of stolen items were recovered and a vehicle was seized for technical examination.

At around 6.40pm, a man in his 20s was found by garda dog Laser and was arrested by gardaí. He is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out searches and are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed two men, who are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s, in the area and who may appear to have muddy or dirty clothes to contact them immediately.

Gardaí can be contacted at Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.