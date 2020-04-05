Two arrests made in Dublin over spate of burglaries in six-day period

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men over a spate of burglaries that took place nationwide between Friday 27 March and Wednesday 1 April.

Yesterday afternoon, officers on patrol in the Ronanstown sub-district were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the Saggart area, which was known by gardaí to be involved in a number of burglaries.

Gardaí have established nine incidents of burglary in which the offending vehicle was involved.

It includes two burglaries at business premises, six at domestic residences and one at a construction site.

On arrival at the scene, two men fled the car on foot. They were pursued and both apprehended a short distance away.

The men – both in their 20s – were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The car was seized and a technical examination will be carried out.

Investigations remain ongoing.