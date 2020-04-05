This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 April, 2020
Two arrests made in Dublin over spate of burglaries in six-day period

Businesses and residential premises were targeted in the robberies.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 7:58 AM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men over a spate of burglaries that took place nationwide between Friday 27 March and Wednesday 1 April.

Yesterday afternoon, officers on patrol in the Ronanstown sub-district were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the Saggart area, which was known by gardaí to be involved in a number of burglaries.

Gardaí have established nine incidents of burglary in which the offending vehicle was involved.

It includes two burglaries at business premises, six at domestic residences and one at a construction site.

On arrival at the scene, two men fled the car on foot. They were pursued and both apprehended a short distance away.

The men – both in their 20s – were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The car was seized and a technical examination will be carried out. 

Investigations remain ongoing.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

