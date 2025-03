THE TAOISEACH HAS downplayed the chaos caused by the Burke family at a St Patrick’s Day gala in Washington DC last night and defended the security measures that were in place.

Three members of Enoch Burke’s family had to be forcibly removed from the annual Ireland Funds Gala after staging a protest and disrupting speeches.

Speaking to media this morning in Washington DC, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the family did not significantly disrupt the event.

“I think it was regrettable that that incident happened. People have a right to protest in a proper way and that is not a proper way,” he said.

Before they were removed from the building, the Burkes began shouting during a speech by the head coach of the Washington Commanders NFL team Dan Quinn.

“I think Coach Dan Quinn handled it in his stride,” the Taoiseach said today.

“To attempt to disrupt an event that was to honor people who have been in such service to Ireland in the US, and people of the Irish American diaspora who really are not involved in anything to do with this issue. It was a night of celebration and recognition for those honorees. But that said, I don’t think it had that impact, but we live in a democracy,” the Taoiseach said.

Shouting at the Irish media outside of the building after they had been ejected, Enoch Burke’s mother Martina said: “My son has been imprisoned for over 500 days for not approving transgenderism…How dare Micheál Martin sit in there. He is fooling the American people.”

Asked today by The Journal about the Irish Government’s support for trans people, the Taoiseach said Ireland has avoided the type of culture wars that have been seen elsewhere.

Advertisement

The Irish Government has been “very clear in respect to the rights of transgender people”, the Taoiseach said.

“Thankfully in Ireland, we’ve avoided the type of culture wars that have happened elsewhere.

“That would be my aim and hope, that people would always approach these issues with human dignity at the core, and respect to people’s rights,” the Taoiseach said.

Security at the event

Last night’s incident raised concern about security at the event, which is a fixture of St Patrick’s Day festivities in DC every year.

It is still unclear how the Burkes gained entry to the building, but according to a police officer, the family did not have tickets to the event.

It appeared to be the Taoiseach’s Irish security detail that were first to respond to the Burke’s arrival, alerting the private security at the event, the police, and the secret service detail that was assigned to the Taoiseach for the duration of his trip to the US.

Asked about the security at last night’s event, a spokesperson for Ireland Funds said: “We are declining to comment.”

The Taoiseach today dismissed concerns about security at the event.

“I think the security details and arrangements have been balanced, firm and strong. I’ve witnessed that myself, so I couldn’t fault that,” he said.