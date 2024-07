A BUS ÉIREANN driver was shot with an air gun while sitting behind the wheel of the vehicle in Limerick City today, according to workers’ union Siptu.

According to the union, a group of young passengers boarded the vehicle at the last stop and began firing an air gun at the driver while she was still inside the cab. Siptu says the incident left the driver with a bruising at the side of her eye.

The incident has lead to the union to call on stakeholders to work towards introducing a police unit focused on curtailing anti-social behaviour on public transport.

The driver recieved medical attention and has reported the incident to Gardaí. An Garda Síochána have been contacted for comment.

Siptu’s Transport Divisional Organiser, Adrian Kane, said: “The time for words of concern on the issue of the increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour and violence on our public transport system is now over.”

“We need real action by the Government to ensure that the public transport system is a safer place for workers and passengers,” he added.

Siptu say while today’s incident is “shocking”, it is also unsurprising as the union claims there has been a rise in the number of incidents relating to anti-social activity on public transport recently.

Kane called on unions representing transport workers, the companies and operators of the services, the National Transport Authority and officials from the Department of Transport and Department of Justice to establish a working group to tackle the issue.

Fellow Sitpu Organiser, Andrew Quigley said: “The member has been traumatised by the incident as the airgun closely resembled a real firearm and she feared for the worse when she was shot.”

Quigley said it is “deeply unfair” that passengers cannot travel in safety.