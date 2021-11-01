Bus hijacked and burned out by armed men in Co Down

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a bus was hijacked and set on fire by armed men in Newtownards, Co Down.

The incident occurred at about 6.30am this morning in the Abbot Drive area of the town, which is 16 kilometres east of Belfast.

Two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.

The PSNI said that the driver got off the bus unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident.