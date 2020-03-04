Revised BusConnects plan: Fewer front gardens impacted, less tree-cutting

Trees with red ribbons around them on Baggot Street last year.

Trees with red ribbons around them on Baggot Street last year.

FEWER HOUSEHOLDS WILL lose their front gardens and fewer trees will be felled under revised BusConnects plans for Dublin unveiled today by the National Transport Authority.

The revised plans state that 42% fewer properties will be impacted.

The NTA previously estimated that up to 1,500 property owners could lose part of their land to the project.

A comprehensive replanting programme will ensure more trees are replaced than are removed during the development of the ambitious bus corridor project, according to planners.

Enhanced cycling facilities, including off-route cycle tracks, are also being proposed.

The latest plan follows a lengthy consultation process with over 13,000 submissions, as well as public information events, community forums and residents’ group meetings.

Under BusConnects, first announced in July 2018, the NTA plans to create 230km of dedicated bus lanes along the 16 busiest corridors in Dublin, as well as the complete redesign of the bus network along seven central “spines”.

Concerns, however, were raised after it emerged that some homeowners will lose a portion of their gardens and other properties due to the plans.

People in a number of areas of north and south Dublin have also protested against the NTA’s plans, with locals claiming it will destroy communities.

Last September, the NTA said it was looking for ‘front garden negotiators’ to negotiate around property acquisitions.

TheJournal.ie previously reported that a number of TDs – including one government minister - had written to the NTA to express their own concerns over their ambitious plan.

“One of the biggest concerns raised during the first round of consultation was the removal of trees in historic areas of the city. The NTA has introduced multiple changes to protect long-established trees in historic parts of Dublin,” the authority said today.

Among the changes being introduced in this revision:

No trees to be removed along Rathgar Road

All trees on the residential side of Nutley Lane retained

Up to 90% of existing mature trees being retained on Baggot Street Upper and Lower

Up to 90% of existing mature trees along Pembroke Road being retained

80% of trees along Merrion Road maintained

Over 85% of existing trees along St Mobhi Road being retained

The consultation period is open until 17 April. More info on the BusConnects website.

- With reporting by Cónal Thomas