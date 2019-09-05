This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CAB seizes vehicle, illicit cigarettes and laptop in raids related to ATM thefts

A total of 10 locations across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan were searched this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 1:41 PM
46 minutes ago 2,889 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4796751
The seized cigarettes
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a vehicle, financial documents and illicit cigarettes during raised across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan today. 

A total of 10 locations in the three counties were searched this morning – four professional premises, four residential premises and two yards. 

The searches were carried out by CAB with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit. 

The searches were targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang involved in the theft of ATMs across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. 

All searches were conducted under the authority of CAB warrants under Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996. 

During the course of this morning’s searches, CAB seized one vehicle, a quantity of illicit cigarettes, financial documents, documentation in relation to the ownership of assets and a laptop. 

A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and evidence of offences relating to waste management was obtained. 

Today’s seizure follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by gardaí over the past number of weeks. 

ATM theft

Meanwhile, detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh during the early hours of this morning. 

Police were alerted at around 5.20am of an attempt to steal an ATM machine from a service station on the Sligo Road near Saffog. 

When officers arrived on the scene, two male suspects fled.

Significant damage was caused to the ATM bunker. However, police believe at this time that no money was taken. 

“I know this attempted theft will cause the disruption to the public, but I want to reassure the community we will do everything we can to catch those responsible, and we are working with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána,” PSNI Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said.

“However, we also need the public to help us and report anything suspicious they’ve seen in recent days or this morning.”

Anyone with information can call detectives in Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference 170 05/09/19. 

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

