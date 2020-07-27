Government ministers agree to take 10% pay cut, Taoiseach says

THE CABINET HAS agreed on a 10% pay cut for government ministers, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening.

The Taoiseach said the government today decided “to give back 10% of its salaries back to the State as and from the commencement of government” last month.

Martin said this cut goes from the Taoiseach down as far as the Ministers of State.

The cut was approved by members of the Cabinet earlier today. Martin described it as an “important measure”.

Speaking of the vote last week to approve a pay increase for super junior ministers, Martin said this “could have been handled better” by the government.

On Friday, the Dáil voted to pass legislation to extend a €16,000 allowance to all three super junior ministers in the current Cabinet.

This was a pay increase which minister for public expenditure Michael McGrath “didn’t recall” his party, Fianna Fáil, trying to block in 2017.

Under the previous rules, only two super juniors could avail of the allowance, which is paid out on top of the Minister of State salary of €124,439.