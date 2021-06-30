#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

EU Parliament votes overwhelmingly to ban caged animal farming by 2027

The matter will now go to the EU Commission.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 5:49 PM
43 minutes ago 3,160 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5481953
Image: Shutterstock/Patrick Poendl
Image: Shutterstock/Patrick Poendl

THE EU PARLIAMENT HAS voted overwhelmingly in favour of banning the use of cages in animal agriculture by 2027. 

The matter will now go to the EU Commission, which has today responded positively to the vote and said it is committed to phase out and finally prohibit the use of cages for all the animal species and categories referred to in the initiative: laying hens, sows, calves, rabbits, pullets, quail, ducks and geese.

The European Citizens’ Initiative to End the Cage Age was signed by 1.4 million citizens across all EU member states and is the very first successful Initiative for farmed animals.

The announcement follows the European Parliament’s adoption earlier this month of a resolution calling on the Commission to phase out cages for farmed animals by 2027 and to ensure that all imported products into the EU comply with these cage-free standards.

Commenting on the landmark decision, Gerry Boland, founder of and spokesperson for Animals Behind Closed Doors praised the Commission for following through on the Citizens’ Initiative and the EU Parliament’s overwhelming vote to end the cage age.

About a half of the egg-laying chickens in the EU are raised in cages and the majority of female pigs spend at least part of their lives in a cage.

Cage farming is already banned in farming accredited as organic in the EU.

A public consultation will be launched in the first quarter of 2022 and an impact assessment will be finalised by the end of 2022.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The impact assessment will constitute an important element since it will determine, in particular, the length of a reasonable transition period and the accompanying and supporting measures to facilitate the transition to no cages.

The approach will be species-to-species, meaning that it will take into account and assess characteristics of each different animal species or categories, which should have housing systems, suited to their specific needs. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie