CALLS TO THE National Rape Crisis Helpline broke the 20,000 mark for the first time last year.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) operates the 24-hour helpline to support anyone impacted by sexual violence in any part of the country.

Contacts with the helpline increased by over 20% last year when compared to 2023, to reach a record-high of 22,700.

The figures are contains in the DRCC’s annual report for 2024, which will be published later.

Chief Executive of the DRCC, Rachel Morrogh, remarked that there is “likely a number of drivers behind the increased demand for our 24-hour listening service”.

She said this includes “survivors feeling increasingly confident about where to find non-judgmental support, but also the reality that sexual violence is still an insidious and common occurrence in modern Ireland”.

“Although we are encouraged by the marked rise in the number of survivors contacting us,” said Morrogh, “we know that this is a fraction of the thousands of people living with trauma who have not yet sought support.

“Our message to them today is that they are not invisible to us, that they deserve support, and that when they feel ready to talk, we are ready to listen.”

However, the sharpest increase in activity across the DRCC’s frontline supports was within its therapy service.

DRCC’s counsellors held almost 6,000 counselling sessions with survivors, an increase of 57% compared to 2023.

Some 637 men and women were also supported by specialised counselling.

The number of therapy clients meanwhile increased by 28%, or 140 people.

Morrogh also remarked that the Central Statistics Office has reported that “tiny numbers of people who have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime have reported it to the Gardai”.

“There are many reasons for this, ranging from a fear of not being believed or thinking they are in some way to blame or that what happened was not serious enough,” said Morrogh.

The DRCC also had 287 days of supporting clients for court and other hearings, and Morrogh said the organisation is “honoured to support our clients through the justice system, which can be a very difficult process for many”.

“Every time there is a conviction and sentence for a sexual offence, we know it is felt as a victory for those who will never have their day in court or have the validation and catharsis of a guilty verdict,” said Morrogh.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the 2024 report, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan noted that sexual violence is a crime that has historically been underreported.

“This is something I am committed to addressing, and something that is changing as complainants become more confident in our justice system,” said O’Callaghan.

DRCC operates the National 24-hour Helpline 1800 778888 to support anyone affected by sexual violence in any part of the country.

A webchat support service is available online at drcc.ie from Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm.

A Helpline Interpreting Service is available for those who do not speak English – more at https://bit.ly/DRCClang