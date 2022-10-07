Garda appeal for 17-year-old missing from Coolock since last weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Updated 1 hour ago
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help to track down a 17-year-old who has been missing from Dublin since last weekend.
Callum Haverty was last seen in the Coolock area since the evening of Sunday, 2nd October.
He is described as being between approximately 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí said it is believed Callum was wearing black North Face tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.
A spokesman added that the teen is known to frequent the city centre and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
