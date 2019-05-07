The Explainer: Can Ireland grow its own medicinal cannabis?

2019 WILL LIKELY be the year when it becomes significantly easier for patients to access medicinal cannabis in Ireland.

The government has found a supplier, and Minister for Health Simon Harris is due to bring his plans for a cannabis access scheme to cabinet. Currently it is only available to a small number of patients.

This will make it significantly less of a grey area in Irish law – and it could also herald the start of the Irish cannabis industry.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re examining whether Ireland will be able to grow its own medicinal cannabis. TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn examines the legal hurdles the government would still face, with Minister Simon Harris explaining where they currently stand on the issue and how he’s open to ‘Ireland Inc’ taking control of its own supply. We also speak with the CEO of Cannabis Danmark Rikke Jakobsen to look at how the industry was set up in Denmark.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and Political Correspondent Christina Finn. Design by Palash Somani.