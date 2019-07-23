This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canadian police release sketch of man wanted for questioning after two tourists shot dead

Australian Lucas Fowler (23) and American Chynna Deese (24) were found dead in a rural part of British Columbia.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 7:11 AM
58 minutes ago 9,998 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4735359
Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler
Image: New South Wales Police
Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler
Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler
Image: New South Wales Police

POLICE IN CANADA have released a sketch depicting a bearded man wanted for questioning after the bodies of two tourists were discovered in a rural part of British Columbia.

The bodies of 23-year-old Lucas Fowler from Sydney, Australia and his 24-year-old girlfriend Chynna Deese from North Carolina in the United States were found last Monday along the side of the road in the province’s remote north.

“We can now confirm that Chynna and Lucas were the victims of gun violence,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokeswoman Janella Shoihet told a news conference.

The federal police agency released a sketch showing a man wearing a cap and a beard who was seen speaking with Fowler the day before the tragedy.

“I want to be clear this man is not a suspect. He’s a person with whom investigators wish to speak,” Shoihet said.

Fowler and Deese’s murder came as police investigated the disappearance of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky in another part of British Columbia.

Authorities discovered their pickup truck engulfed in flames 292 miles from where the tourists were found. Nearby, they discovered the body of a man in his 50s whose identity hasn’t yet been determined.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered missing, Shoihet said, and police are now investigating the possibility of a link between their case and the killings of the tourists.

“Understandably, this is unusual to have two major investigations ongoing of this nature in northern BC at the same time. And so we recognise that there is a possibility that these could be linked,” Shoihet said.

Fowler’s family traveled from Australia to attend the RCMP press conference, with his father Stephen Fowler telling reporters: “We are just distraught.”

“I may be an experienced police officer, but today I’m standing here as the father of the murder victim,” said Fowler, a senior police inspector in New South Wales.

“Our son, Lucas, was having the time of his life travelling the world. He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up. They were a great pair and they fell in love,” he said.

“It’s the worst-ever love story. Because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered.”

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie