Friday 17 January, 2020
Canada will provide money to families of those in plane shot down by Iran

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the families will each receive 25,000 Canadian dollars

By Associated Press Friday 17 Jan 2020, 6:49 PM
Image: PA Images

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau has said his government will provide financial support to the families of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of the country who died when their plane was shot down over Iran last week.

Trudeau said he still expects Iran to compensate the families but said they need help now for funerals, travel to Iran and bills.

He said the families will each receive 25,000 Canadian dollars (about €17,250).

Trudeau said any money Iran provides at a later date will go straight to the families and will not be reimbursed to the Canadian government.

The prime minister said Iran bears full responsibility for having shot down the civilian plane.

He also said the plane’s black boxes have been significantly damaged and Iran does not have the expertise or equipment needed to look at them but that France has a lab that can do it.

Associated Press

