One arrest as €215k worth of drugs seized in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARRESTED ONE man following a seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €200,000.

A search of a premises was carried out in Kildare at around 5.30pm yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000 was also found during the search, as well as a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

The man arrested is aged in his 20s and is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station.