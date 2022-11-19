Cannabis jelly factory 'responsible for children hospitalisations' discovered by Dublin gardaí

GARDAÍ ALLEGE THEY have found a cannabis jelly making operation in an apartment complex in Finglas – the illicit sweets have been blamed by a senior officer for hospitalisations of a number of children.

A successful search for cocaine at an apartment in Dublin led gardaí to a second apartment where they discovered a “sophisticated” manufacturing operation making the jellies.

Gardaí searched the first apartment at 10.20am in south Finglas yesterday and seized €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine. They also found tablets and cash.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they were detained for questioning under drug trafficking legislation.

In a follow up-search in another apartment block at the same complex, Gardaí discovered a suspected cannabis grow-house in a downstairs bedroom and in an upstairs hot press.

The gardaí also found a sophisticated operation suspected of manufacturing cannabis jellies which included cooking equipment, jelly casts, food dyes and cannabis oils.

A large number of cannabis jellies which were pre-packed were seized by Gardaí.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 50s, were arrested at the scene, and were detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown garda stations under drug trafficking legislation. They can be held for a maximum of seven days.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Blanchardstown Garda Station, said that a number of children had become ill from eating cannabis jellies.

“I welcome the results of these searches led by local Gardaí in the Finglas area, supported by Regional and National Units, working hard to keep the citizens of Finglas and the wider Dublin Region safe.

“It is of serious concern that what appears to be a cannabis jelly manufacturing operation has been discovered and now dismantled. We have previously seen a number of children hospitalized, seriously ill, as a result of consuming cannabis jelly products.

“The production of these products is an insidious, clear attempt by organized crime groups to normalise these illegal activities.

“These products designed to look like normal edible jellies are dangerous, not just to children but to any person consuming them. An Garda Síochána will continue to work with all relevant agencies to make every effort to prevent such products from circulating in our communities,” he said.

The gardaí also seized suspected cocaine €100,000 and cannabis worth €200,000 during searches of communal areas of this apartment complex, along with a cryptocurrency mining rig.

The woman in her 30s arrested has since been charged and bailed to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on 9 December.

The man in his 20s has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The three other men arrested are still being detained.