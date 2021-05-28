€900,000 worth of cannabis herb seized during searches in Limerick city

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €900,000 worth of cannabis herb during searches in Limerick today.

Eight people aged between their 20s and 70s have been arrested.

Gardaí searched several premises in Limerick city as part an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of illegal drugs.

Cannabis herb, pending analysis, worth €900,000 and approximately €45,000 in cash were discovered and seized.

One woman, 40s, and seven men aged from their 20s to 70s, were arrested.

They are all detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at various Limerick city Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.