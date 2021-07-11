Gardaí seize €160k of cannabis in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis valued at €160,000 during an operation on Friday in Cork city.
During the course of a search of a vehicle, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized. A man and a woman, both in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.
A follow-up search was conducted under warrant at Whitescross in Cork yesterday evening. A further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location.
Gardaí said the drugs will now be sent for analysis.
