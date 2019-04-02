Cannabis worth €240,000 seized following search of property in west Dublin

Source: Revenue

A 44 YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested after gardaí in Dublin seized approximately 12kg of herbal cannabis from a property in west Dublin.

The seizure was made following the search of a house in Lucan as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the area.

During the search, a package containing the herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue officers.

The drugs were estimated to have a potential street value of €240,000 euro, and the woman was arrested at the scene.

She is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Lucan Garda Station, and investigations into the seizure are ongoing.