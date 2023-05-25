CAO Round One offers to be released on 30 August

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS will receive their first round of college offers on Wednesday 30 August, the CAO has confirmed.

Education Minister Norma Foley yesterday confirmed that this year’s Leaving Cert results will be released on 25 August, in a “significant step” towards the usual, pre-pandemic results date.

The first round of CAO offers for Leaving Cert students will be issues on 30 August at 2pm. Students will have until 5 September at 3pm to accept their offer.

Round Two offers will come out on Monday, 11 September at 2pm, with an acceptance deadline of 13 September at 3pm.

Round 0 offers will be issued on Thursday, 3 August, to graduate-entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, and certain other cohorts. The deadline for accepting Round 0 offers is 9 August at 3pm.

Round A offers to mature applicants and deferred applicants will be made on Thursday 6 July, with an acceptance deadline of 12 July at 3pm.

The updated timeline for CAO applicants is available on the CAO website.

In 2021 and 2022, the results of the Leaving Cert were issued on the first Friday of September, while calculated results were issued on the first Monday of September in 2020.

Close to 134,800 candidates are entered to take the certificate examinations this year, an increase of almost 3,400 when compared to last year, the first time a full set of examinations were run since 2019.

Speaking about the offers schedule, Head of Communications for CAO, Eileen Keleghan, said that student should note the Change of Mind option closes on 1 July at 5pm.

“Applicants who have yet to add any courses, or those wish to make changes, should take note of this deadline and ensure to make any changes in a timely manner,” she said.

She added: “This month, CAO has begun emailing all applicants asking them to check and confirm their account information.

“This email is called the Statement of Application email, and it contains important instructions for applicants to check their account information and modify any missing or incorrect information, for example, a missing or incorrect examination number, before it’s too late.”