Man charged after alleged assault on Down inter-county footballer

THE PSNI SAID it has charged a man in relation to an alleged assault on Down footballer Caolan Mooney.

The incident occurred in the Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mooney (26) received head injuries during the incident, The Irish News reported. Another man, aged in his 30s, was also injured during the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives investigating an assault on two men aged 26 and 32 in the Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, 30 December have charged a 37-year-old man with affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday, 31 December. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault which we believed occurred shortly before 2.30am to contact detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 177 31/12/19.”

The footballer had been playing in a match in Fermanagh the day before he received his injuries.

Mooney spent three years on the books of AFL side Collingwood between 2012-14, before returning home after admitting Aussie Rules didn’t appeal to him.

Comments are off as a man has been charged in relation to the incident.