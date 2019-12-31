This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged after alleged assault on Down inter-county footballer

The incident occurred in the Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 10:26 AM
13 minutes ago 1,444 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950272
Caolan Mooney
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Caolan Mooney
Caolan Mooney
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE PSNI SAID it has charged a man in relation to an alleged assault on Down footballer Caolan Mooney. 

The incident occurred in the Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mooney (26) received head injuries during the incident, The Irish News reported. Another man, aged in his 30s, was also injured during the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives investigating an assault on two men aged 26 and 32 in the Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, 30 December have charged a 37-year-old man with affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday, 31 December. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“Detectives are appealing  to anyone who witnessed the assault which we believed occurred shortly before 2.30am to contact detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 177 31/12/19.”

The footballer had been playing in a match in Fermanagh the day before he received his injuries. 

Mooney spent three years on the books of AFL side Collingwood between 2012-14, before returning home after admitting Aussie Rules didn’t appeal to him.

Comments are off as a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie