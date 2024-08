A YOUNG DONEGAL man led gardaí on a 30km chase before he was stopped by officers using a stinger device yesterday morning.

Travis Lafferty was brought before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court following a high-speed chase over six different townlands.

Detective Garda Frank McDaid gave brief details of the incidents and told Judge Ciaran Liddy that Lafferty was before the court on seven different charges of dangerous driving.

The 24-year-old is charged that on 17 August 2024 he drove a vehicle with registration number 06D 40434 in a manner (including speed) which was dangerous to the public or was likely to be dangerous to the public.

The charges relate to a number of townlands including Ballymacool, Killyclug, Trentagh, Ballynakilly, Newmills and Conwal in the early hours of the morning.

Detective McDaid told the court that the chase ended when gardaí launched a containment operation by using a stinger device to bring Lafferty’s car to a halt.

The court was also told that once arrested it was also discovered that an outstanding warrant was in existence for Lafferty for an alleged burglary charge.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said gardaí had no objection to bail but under a number of conditions.

These include that Lafferty, with an address at Beechwood Grove, Convoy, sign on twice weekly at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Legal aid was granted to Lafferty and Garda Sergeant Eamon Roarty asked for the case to be adjourned to 7 October.