Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Three youths arrested after Cork car chase that saw vehicle crash into bus and two garda cars

All three were released into the custody of their parents. A fourth male escaped the incident on foot.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 10:10 PM
The South Ring Road in Cork.
The South Ring Road in Cork.
THREE BOYS HAVE were arrested and then released into parental custody following a car chase in Cork that saw a vehicle crash into two garda cars and a bus.

Gardaí say that they are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place in Lehenaghmore, Ballycurreen and the South Douglas Road this afternoon.

Gardaí say that at about 3pm gardaí on patrol in Togher saw a white Audi A4 car being driven erratically on the South Ring Road.

The car failed to stop for gardaí when requested to do so and a number of other garda units were called to assist with the incident.

The offending vehicle then travelled to Lehenaghmore where it crashed into a garda patrol car which was parked on the roadway.

The car was occupied by two gardaí, who were uninjured during the incident. Minor damage was caused to the patrol car.

The vehicle then  continued driving and collided with another patrol car in the townland of Ballycurreen. Three gardaí were in this vehicle and none were injured but again there was minor damage was caused to the patrol car.

The Audi continued travelling towards Cork city centre and eventually collided with a bus on the South Douglas Road. None of the bus passengers or bus driver were injured during the collision.

The four occupants of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot. Three of the occupants, all male juveniles, including the driver were apprehended by gardaí. A fourth male escaped on foot.

All three males were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí say that all three were released into the custody of their parents or guardians and that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The vehicle, a white Audi A4, has been seized for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have observed the vehicle driving dangerously at any point throughout the incident between 3pm and 3.30pm to contact them.

Any road users who may have dashcam footage are also being asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

Rónán Duffy
