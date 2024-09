A MAN WHO was arrested as part of the investigation into the hijacking of a car which had a five-month old baby in the back seat in Dublin on Monday afternoon is to appear in court.

The baby girl was recovered and returned to her parents two hours after the car was originally taken.

She was in the rear of the car when it was taken from Mountjoy Square West in Dublin at approximately 1.50pm.

A man, who is in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday afternoon.

Following the hijacking, gardai said they immediately searched the north inner city and emergency alerts were issued to all officers on patrol.

Members of the public were asked not to approach the vehicle.

Shortly before 4.20pm, the car was recovered from North Richmond Street after being discovered by gardai on patrol.