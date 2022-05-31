#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 31 May 2022
Advertisement

Man due in court charged over afternoon car hijacking in Kildare

The incident took place over two weeks ago, with the car now recovered.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 31 May 2022, 8:18 AM
50 minutes ago 3,987 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5778740
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN WILL appear in court today charged in relation to the hijacking of a car in Kildare earlier this month.

The incident took place in Monasterevin during the afternoon of Sunday, 15 May.

At about 3.10pm a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

Following investigations, gardaí yesterday arrested a man aged in his 30s and took him to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. 

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Gardaí have also said that the stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie