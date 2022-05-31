Man due in court charged over afternoon car hijacking in Kildare

A MAN WILL appear in court today charged in relation to the hijacking of a car in Kildare earlier this month.

The incident took place in Monasterevin during the afternoon of Sunday, 15 May.

At about 3.10pm a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

Following investigations, gardaí yesterday arrested a man aged in his 30s and took him to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí have also said that the stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.