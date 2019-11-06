Disruption to Red Line Luas services due to car on tracks - again

The car on the tracks at Rialto.

RED LINE LUAS services have been disrupted due to the presence of a car on the tracks at the Rialto stop.

No services are operating between Heuston and Blackhorse due to the incident. All other services are operating with delays.

A spokesperson said all Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus, and apologised for the inconvenience.

All Green Line services are operating normally, and all lifts and escalators are in full working order.

On 23 October, services were also disrupted after a car was found on the tracks at Rialto.

