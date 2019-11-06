This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disruption to Red Line Luas services due to car on tracks - again

No services are operating between Heuston and Blackhorse due to the incident at Rialto.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:33 PM
8 minutes ago 1,666 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4882094
The car on the tracks at Rialto.
Image: STT Luas Security/Facebook
The car on the tracks at Rialto.
The car on the tracks at Rialto.
Image: STT Luas Security/Facebook

RED LINE LUAS services have been disrupted due to the presence of a car on the tracks at the Rialto stop.

No services are operating between Heuston and Blackhorse due to the incident. All other services are operating with delays.

A spokesperson said all Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus, and apologised for the inconvenience.

All Green Line services are operating normally, and all lifts and escalators are in full working order.

On 23 October, services were also disrupted after a car was found on the tracks at Rialto.

The latest updates can be read here.

