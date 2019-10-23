Delays expected on the Luas Red Line tonight after car parks on tracks

LUAS RED LINE passengers have been told to expect delays tonight after a parked car was found on the Luas tracks at Rialto in Dublin.
Passengers should expect delays of up to 45 minutes along Red Line services, Luas has advised.
“Red line services are currently disrupted due to car on the tracks at Rialto,” STT Luas Security said in a statement on Facebook. “Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Recovery services are currently en route.”
It added: “Always be aware of Luas infrastructure and signage when driving!”
