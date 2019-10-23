Delays expected on the Luas Red Line tonight after car parks on tracks

LUAS RED LINE passengers have been told to expect delays tonight after a parked car was found on the Luas tracks at Rialto in Dublin.

Passengers should expect delays of up to 45 minutes along Red Line services, Luas has advised.

Source: STT Luas Security/Facebook.com

“Red line services are currently disrupted due to car on the tracks at Rialto,” STT Luas Security said in a statement on Facebook. “Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Recovery services are currently en route.”

It added: “Always be aware of Luas infrastructure and signage when driving!”