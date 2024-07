FAKE PARKING SPACES were painted on footpaths in Phibsborough in Dublin yesterday morning, in a protest against illegal parking.

Activists from cycling campaign group I BIKE Dublin painted fake spaces in protest at the lack of enforcement at illegal parking in the area blocking footpaths and bike paths.

The action took place along a stretch of the Phibsborough Road south of Doyle’s Corner, where illegal parking is rife.

When The Journal visited the site this morning, there were three vehicles – two cars and a taxi van - illegally parked on the path at the location in which the protest spaces were painted.

The council obviously forgot to mark out these parking bays. I mean, they must be parking bays, right? Because if they weren't, we know the council would not continue to let people park there with impunity. 🙃 #D7CarbageCount #Phibsborough pic.twitter.com/dYddIJMF8a — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) July 21, 2024

A spokesman for I BIKE Dublin said illegal parking is a widespread issue that needs more enforcement from gardaí and Dublin City Council, with little being done to tackle “serial offenders”.

The making of the fake spaces. I BIKE Dublin I BIKE Dublin

He said the council could intervene by erecting bollards or by ticketing or clamping offenders.

The paint used is poster paint which will wash away in the rain.

The final spaces. I BIKE Dublin. I BIKE Dublin.

Organisation Irish Doctors for the Environment praised the initiative in a post on X, saying: “This is not simply ‘free parking’, it’s dangerous behaviour. Blocking footpaths and cycle lanes endanger others.

“We need stricter fines and penalties for such anti-social, dangerous behaviour, but most of all we need enforcement.”

The issue of people parking illegally, particularly on footpaths, is particularly prevalent in the north inner city on matchdays, The Journal has previously reported.

Dublin City Council has been asked for comment.