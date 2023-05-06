Advertisement

Saturday 6 May 2023
# Gardaí
Two male youths arrested in connection with theft of multiple cars in Wicklow
They have since been released.
1 hour ago

THREE MALE YOUTHS have been arrested in connection with the theft of a number of vehicles in Rathnew in Wicklow.

Gardaí said the trio were detained at a garda station in Wicklow his morning and have since been released, pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The thefts involved vehicles imported from outside the European market. Gardaí have issued a reminder to the public of the security vulnerabilities associated with such vehicles.

Gardaí said car theft statistics are on the rise due to the import of second-hand cars from outside Europe. Commonly stolen imported vehicles often do not have sufficient security features.

Many second-hand car imports, for example, do not have a fully fitted car alarm system or are without a fitted immobiliser. This makes them vulnerable to hot-wiring.

If the model has a keyless ignition it has proven possible to pick up a signal from the key fob from within the house where it is parked, gardaí said.

